Derry City's David Parkhouse joins Ballymena United

David Parkhouse joins Ballymena United.

The 21-year-old frontman, who struggled during his second spell at the Brandywell, has a signed a three year deal with United.

Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins confirmed the move this afternoon, stating: “I would like to thank David for the tremendous professionalism he has shown throughout this season.”

“Everyone at Derry City wishes him the very best for the future.”

United beat off a host of clubs to for the Strabane man's signature much to boss David Jeffrey's delight.

“David still had time left on his contract at Derry City and he had plenty of other admirers, but he saw Ballymena United as an opportunity to progress his career," admitted Braidmen's boss.

“He views Ballymena as a club where he can play football, continue to learn and be well looked after in terms of his own development.

“He is a young man who is very hungry to do well, both for himself and Ballymena. He saw how other young players have been given a platform to show their worth here.

“Whilst we’re still awaiting international clearance - which should be a formality in the days ahead - this development wasn't something we were going to be able to hold until later in the week.