Derry City's encounter against Shamrock Rovers live on RTE

Derry City midfielder Brandon Kavanagh in action against Drogheda United. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

Ruaidhri Higgins side, who take on Dundalk on the opening night on February 18th, face the champions seven days later on RTÉ 2, on Friday February 25th (KO 7.45pm).

Shelbourne versus St. Patrick's Athletic is set to be live on RTÉ on the opening day of the 2022 SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

RTÉ will continue their League of Ireland coverage, across the SSE Airtricity Premier Division and the Extra.ie FAI Cup, in 2022 with the first two live matches confirmed.