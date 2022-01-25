Derry City's encounter against Shamrock Rovers live on RTE
Derry City's first home game of the 2022 season against Shamrock Rovers, will be shown live on RTÉ.
Ruaidhri Higgins side, who take on Dundalk on the opening night on February 18th, face the champions seven days later on RTÉ 2, on Friday February 25th (KO 7.45pm).
Shelbourne versus St. Patrick's Athletic is set to be live on RTÉ on the opening day of the 2022 SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.
RTÉ will continue their League of Ireland coverage, across the SSE Airtricity Premier Division and the Extra.ie FAI Cup, in 2022 with the first two live matches confirmed.
The Dublin Derby, which will see the SSE Airtricity First Division champions host the Extra.ie FAI Cup winners, will be live on RTÉ2, with kick-off at 7.45pm on Friday, February 18.