Erin from Derry Girls flying the HB Torshavn flag.

The Faroe Islands club posted a mocked up photograph of the character Erin, played by Saoirse-Monica Jackson, flying the HB Torshavn flag during a scene from the award-winning Netflix and Channel 4 series accompanied by the message: "We're glad to see the Derry Girls are in our corner." followed by a laughing emoji.

Torshavn used the popular TV show as a means of engaging with their opponents ahead of next Thursday's first leg Europa Conference League qualifier in Torshavn, leaving the door open for retaliation from Derry City's social media team who have been known for their quick-witted retorts.

Watch this space . . .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad