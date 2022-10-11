Indeed Derry City FC Director, Robert Martin, has revealed the club could have sold the Brandywell out a number of times over for a tie that has caught local football fans’ imagination.

"The demand is up there with the best of them,” insisted Mr. Martin, "The Shamrock Rovers quarter-final tie, the demand was phenomenal, but Sunday’s game has gone beyond even that now.

"There are absolutely no tickets left, it’s sold out completely. It’s the same as the Finn Harps league on Friday night, that too was sold-out. We’re expecting the same for the Shelbourne match in a few weeks time.”

Derry City's Southend Park Stand along with the Mark Farren Stand will be packed to the rafters on Sunday.

Despite the tie being shown live on RTE 2 on Sunday afternoon, Martin says that the Derry public want to be at the Brandywell which has caused the surge in demand.

In some cases fans were even queuing outside ticketing outlets in the early hours of the morning last week, such was the demand for ‘the hottest ticket in town’.

"Everybody wants to be here, everybody wants to bring their kids,” added Mr Martin. "It’s turning into a family day out and it’s just phenomenal for the club and the city. We couldn’t ask for anything more. To be honest we could fill the place twice over if we had the capacity.”

Mr. Martin is delighted that the feel good factor is back in the city and is in no doubt it’s because of the job Ruaidhrí Higgins and his players have done this season.

"The performances on the pitch has obviously played a major role in the buzz,” he explained.

"The way the club is progressing, the backing that’s there for the club, and the management structure which is there all just adds to it and it’s creating a great demand in the city.”

Derry’s No. 1 Brian Maher even joked that his friends are finding it tough getting tickets.

"Not even my friends could get tickets for the game. It's sold out. We're looking forward to it,” smiled Maher.