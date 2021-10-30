Derry City's game at Waterford is in doubt

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

Waterford informed the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) on Friday that due to a major electrical problem in the RSC, that Monday evening's game was in doubt.

Since then the FAI and both clubs have been in discussions and a decision is likely to be made later today.

Blues boss Marc Bircham confirmed after last night's loss at Dundalk that Monday's game may be played at a neutral venue, while Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins did confirm that he's making sure his players are fully focused and prepared for a game on Monday, no matter where the match takes place.

"We have a match now in a couple of days, which has a bit of confusion around as well and that's my main focus," he insisted.

"We have to make sure that the players recover in the best possible manner and we prepare in the best possible manner to go and try and pick up a huge three points against one of the best teams in the country for the last three or four months.