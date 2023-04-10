Derry City winger Ollie O'Neill takes it past Bohs defender Kacper Radkowski.

BOHEMIANS moved six points clear at the top as Dean Williams’ controversial second half penalty separated the league’s top two teams at Brandywell as Derry City’s alarming home record worsened.

Declan Devine made his first return to Brandywell since being replaced by Ruaidhri Higgins in April 2021 in an intriguing subplot and it was the club’s 2012 FAI Cup winning manager who emerged victorious.

It was a fourth home fixture in succession without victory for the Candystripes who have worryingly dropped 10 points on Foyleside this season already as Devine’s troops bounced back from defeat to Shamrock Rovers on Good Friday.

The decisive goal arrived on 66 minutes when Kris Twardek went to ground inside the penalty area under the challenge of Ben Doherty and Ollie O’Neill who also got tight to the Bohs man. Match referee made no hesitation when pointing to the penalty spot under protests from the Derry players.

Despite a late rally Derry simply didn’t create enough to take anything from the match and it will be concerning for City boss Higgins who knows he must turnaround their Brandywell form which cost them in the league title race last season when they surrendered 23 points at the Lone Moor Road venue.

Derry threatened on five minutes when Will Patching rolled the ball dangerously across the face of goal where McGonigle got in front of Radkowkis but the striker steered his effort the wrong side of the far post.

Shane McEleney came so close to opening the scoring when he rose above Horton to meet Ben Doherty's inswinging corner kick but the City defender headed just wide of the back post on 12 minutes.

It was evenly poised and Bohs defender Horton almost bundled in Adam McDonnell's inviting corner kick but Derry somehow managed to clear on the line on 23 minutes.

Derry registered their first shot on target on 54 minutes when Graydon slipped McGonigle in behind the Bohs defence and from a wide angle his low strike was turned behind by James Talbot at his near post.

Bohs were controversially awarded a penalty kick on 66 minutes when Twardek went down under the challenge of Ben Doherty and Ollie O'Neill and referee Neil Doyle didn't hesitate in pointing to the spot.

Up stepped Williams to take the spotkick and Brian Maher got a strong hand to the ball at full stretch but it wasn't enough as it nestled into the roof of the net - the striker's second goal of the season!

Brandon Kavanagh came off the bench late on and Talbot denied the midfielder in the final minute as he got his fingertips to his volleyed effort from the edge of the box.

Talbot again did well in the 93rd minute to charge down McEneff’s close range strike as Derry pushed for an equaliser but it never materialised.

Derry City: B. Maher, R. Boyce (B. Kavanagh 85), S. McEleney, C. Coll, B. Doherty; A. O'Reilly, P. McEleney (J. McEneff 75), W. Patching (Diallo 75); O. O'Neill (C. Kavanagh 75), J. McGonigle, R. Graydon;

