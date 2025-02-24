ALAN Reynolds reckons Tiernan Lynch is 'all in to win the league' judging by his investment during his first transfer window as Derry City manager.

And the ex-Derry assistant boss warned the Candy Stripes would 'need to gel quick' given the money they've spent in bringing in experienced internationals.

The recent addition of Dundee United defender Kevin Holt for a five figure sum further reinforced Derry’s ambitions to end that 28 year wait for a title.

"The Derry team?" he questioned when asked if it would take Lynch's new-look team some time to gel together. "Well, with the money they've put in they're going to need to gel quickly."

Bohemians manager Alan Reynolds. Photograph: George Sweeney

"Look, I'm not worried about Derry, I've my own thing to look after. I've my own job to do. I had a 19 year-old playing left back.

"I have a 21 year-old and three in the middle of the park who are 24. You flip that and Derry have bought in to win the league, there's nothing else about it, it's all in to win the league."

The Bohs boss was shown a red card 16 minutes into clash on Foyleside after a confrontation with Derry full-back Shane Ferguson and then a brief skirmish with Derry manager Lynch who was also sent to the stands for leaving his technical area during the fracas that followed.

Reynolds put his reaction down to 'passion' and felt the referee, Mr Marc Lynch could've been more lenient.

Derry City's new signing Kevin Holt.

"The ball came over and I suppose it's passion," said 'Rennie'. "Mickey Mouse," he exclaimed.

"I obviously played my part in it. I just thought he (the ref) could've had a word with both of us and said; 'look dust yourselves down and go again.'

"But I suppose when everyone runs in and it's a whole hullabaloo you've got to take action on it. It's just passion really."

Following their 1-0 victory in the record-breaking, historic Dublin derby at the Aviva last Sunday, Bohs came crashing back down to earth on Foyleside.

Reynolds didn't think Derry were as 'expansive' as they were under his former boss and good friend Ruaidhri Higgins but he knew it would be a tough test after the highs of Sunday where more than 33,000 people watched the north Dublin outfit beat Shamrock Rovers.

"I was under no illusions that it was going to be tough. I suppose they're [Derry] a different team to what I would've seen down the last few years.

"I don't think, looking at that [performance] they are as expansive, even though people would've got on to Ruaidhri Higgins. They bought experience because they probably know what it takes.

"We didn't start the game well. That was disappointing. We gave them the lead and after that I don't think there was anything worth watching. Their experience in the second half saw it out."

It was a moment of magic from Michael Duffy that did the damage 10 minutes in to the game and Reynolds didn't need reminding the winger had it in his locker.

"He's a really, really top player and has been in this country for a number of years. Fair play to him but I'm not sure, besides that, bar the first 10 or 15 minutes in the first half, there was nobody on top but they had the lead.

"Even the second half I just thought it was a poor affair to be fair but it's all about getting results," he lamented.