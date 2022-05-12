Incredibly, to virtually the exact same month, Barry McNamee was the last Candy Stripes player to win the prize way back in April 2013.

The striker was impressive across April, scoring five goals, which included a hat-trick against UCD and also netting a brace at St Patrick's Athletic, in City's impressive 4-0 win at Inchicore.

For McGonigle, he was delighted to pick up the award at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Tuesday and was quick to praise his team-mates.

Derry City's Jamie McGonigle has been named SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month for April

“It’s definitely been a long time and it has been well documented, I saw Lawrence (Moore Derry’s PRO) on twitter a few times talking about it but yeah I’m delighted to win it,” he stated.

“It’s good recognition for the goals that I have scored in April, but it’s more recognition for the team and how well we have been performing, because at the end of the day it’s them that sets me up with the chances to score the goals.”

For boss Ruaidhrí Higgins he was delighted the Dungiven man picked up the award and hopes the accolade will boost his confidence going into tomorrow evening's clash against the Hoops.

"It's been a long time coming. Jamie has been brilliant since he's come to the club," insisted Higgins.

"He's in and around one goal in two for us and he's a brilliant footballer who creates chances for us.

"He's been a brilliant signing for the club and physically got himself into a really good place which he needs to keep on top of. He's doing everything in his power to be the best centre forward in this league and he's been a brilliant player for us.

"Hopefully he can cap off a good week after getting player of the month by going down and maybe getting us a goal on Friday night."