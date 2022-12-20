The news comes as Ruaidhrí Higgins’ latest addition, keeper Tadhg Ryan, was unveiled last night, the former Bohemians’ stopper revealing he’s “excited” to be challenging Brian Maher for the No. 1 spot at Derry.

"I’m delighted to get it done and I’m extremely excited to get going because I know how big a club Derry City is and the relationship the fans have with the club is probably the best in the country,” stated Ryan.

"I’m really excited to be working with Brian. I played against him a few times and what’s important is that we’re going to challenge each other, make each other better and create a good environment for the two of us.

"That’s what it’s all about being part of a squad and being apart of a team, because at the end of the day we both want to see Derry City be successful.”

The 25-year-old believes the Candystripes are on the up and he’s excited to be apart of that.

"Looking from the outside in last year, you could see trajectory that Derry City are going in under Ruaidhrí and his staff and it just seems to be such an exciting time to be at the club,” he added.

"It’s a step forward in my career as well because that’s the level I want to be playing at and challenging for trophies, so for me it was the perfect fit."

Ryan felt was a no brainer for him to move to Foyleside.

"For me it wasn’t difficult leaving Dublin, because having been at the Brandywell and I seen how the Derry fans are away from home as well, it was an easy decision for me,” he explained.

"To be fair the fans our probably the best in the league and to be apart of that culture that Derry has, for me it was just a natural decision for me to make.”

But while Ryan cannot wait to get started Brandywell, midfielder Thomson may well have played his last match for the Candy Stripes.

It's understood that the talented midfielder has held talks with both Danske Bank Premiership champions, Linfield, and current league leaders, Larne and while he would prefer to remain on Foyleside and fight for his place in Higgins' squad, it's thought he's slipped down the pecking order.

With likes of Cameron Dummigan, Sadou Diallo, Will Patching and skipper Patrick McEleney all fighting for a central midfield position, Thomson’s chances of regular first team football at Brandywell appear slim.

The Candystripes would be in line to receive a transfer fee for Thomson who has still has one year left on his contract.

The Blues are thought to be searching for an attacking midfielder after boss David Healy confirmed that Stephen Fallon will be out “for the foreseeable future”.