Derry City's Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe subjected to abhorrent racial slurs on social media

Junior Ogedi Uzoke, pictured in action against Bohemians, was subjected to racist slurs on his social media account. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

The striker, who put Derry ahead on the night with a deft header on 76 minutes, opened up his personal Instagram account after the game only to find abusive racial slurs directed at him.

One Instagram user named 'Kleosta' left the disgusting comment 'f*** monky face' around the 91st minute of the 3-3 draw at Dalymount, when Junior's strike partner James Akintunde had put his side ahead.

The former Colchester striker refused to comment on the online abuse but was visibly annoyed by the comments as he left the Dublin venue.