Derry City's league clash at UCD called off

Derry City players will get an extra few days rest after tonight's scheduled trip to UCD was called off.

Ruaidhri Higgins' troops were on the hunt for back to back league wins to maintain their position on the league summit but the scheduled trip to bottom of the table UCD has been postponed.

The fixture will be rescheduled in the coming days but Derry fans won't have too long to wait to see the Candy Stripes in action as the Brandywell club hosts Drogheda United on Monday night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium before welcoming St Pat's Athletic to Foyleside the following Friday night.