​For a man with a wealth of experience in the game, it may come as a surprise the 30 year-old former Wolves and Dundee United defender has yet to play in European competition and he's excited to make his maiden appearance in the Faroese capital, Tórshavn on Thursday night.

The Clones man admits the draw of playing on the continent was key behind his decision to sign for Derry on a long term deal last summer - one week after the Candy Stripes were dumped out of the Conference League by FC Riga at the first hurdle.

Scottish newcomers Paul McMullan and Danny Mullen were also sold to the club on the promise of European football and the ambition is to navigate their way through a couple of rounds at least this season.

While Connolly acknowledges the Faroe Islands minnows, despite being seeded in the first round draw, are underdogs to progress, he won't be taking the challenge lightly.

"We'll not look at it that way," said the centre half. "This is a team from a different country who play a different style of play. We just need to be at it and turn up and bring the ability and class that we have. It won't be easy.

"No game in Europe is ever easy, I suspect because I haven't played in Europe before so this is something I'm really looking forward to.

"Paul and Danny, the two new boys as well, they've come over for that European experience so it's going to be an exciting time and something we're looking forward to but we've just got to make sure we're at it on Thursday night."

HB Torshavn are the most successful team in the Faroe Islands having won the top flight (the Effodeildin) 24 times but they're a part-time outfit made up largely of local carpenters, car salesmen and students with a couple of experienced Danish footballers thrown into the mix.

Connolly is more focussed on ensuring Derry produce their best performance on Thursday and he's delighted to go into the match on the back of Friday's 2-1 win over Sligo where he claims they 'felt like the old us'.

"It's something we want to do well in (Europe)," he added. "Last year the club were put out in the first round to a good Riga team. We go to the Faroe Islands against a team we've done a bit of homework on and again the next few days we'll work on stuff. It'll be a tough game but a competition we want to do well in.

"That felt like the old us on Friday," he continued. "It took probably a good 45 or 60 minutes to get going in the sense of it's been a tough few months you could say, a lot of injuries, a lot of boys out and the way we finished the game with the players coming back on from injury, boys getting fit again, it just felt like us.

"It's been tough even with myself coming back after being out for three or four months getting back to fitness. It's been longer than normal and it's been a struggle and a disappointment.

"I felt like I was getting back to myself. You see the likes of Patrick (McEleney) and (Will) Patching getting back to fitness and Mickey Duffy coming back and the likes of Paul McMullan and Danny Mullen, it's a positive night for everyone and the football club and I think we just needed that.

"We needed that and the fans backed us. Don't get me wrong they were probably frustrated at times but they stuck with us at the end we gave them something to sing about. They were right behind us right up until the 90 something minute.

“We said before the game that hopefully this is the start of a run. We haven't gone on one yet and hopefully we can finish the season on a high.

"It was about getting the monkey off our backs. It's not been good or how we want it to be and that's because we've set such high standards. The club has set high standards.

"We've signed some good players and we have a fantastic football club so when we're not getting to those standards we’re all disappointed.”

The 2-1 win at home to Sligo was Derry’s second win in eight games – not title winning form but somehow, despite injuries conspiring against them, they remain in the hunt.

The patchy form has been frustrating for players, management staff and fans alike but Connolly can see light at the end of the tunnel given the never-say-die attitude displayed in that last ditch win on Friday.

And he’s adamant Derry won’t give up the fight.

"It's been eating us up but the character of the boys who keep fighting, keep going until the end - it's massive.

"This league this season has been stranger than other years. I don't think we've really got going yet.

"You can't give up. That's certainly not something the football club, the manager or the city want us to do. That's testament to all the boys and staff we keep grinding it out.

“It's a massive win but only a win. We need to make sure we back it up. You saw how strong the bench was, the players that came on. Paul and Danny, two new signings who I think will be fantastic for the football club. It was just a really positive night for the club.”

Connolly went down with cramp in the latter stages of the game and was replaced by Shane McEleney but he feels like he’s getting back to himself.

“It's been stop start coming back from injury. It's taken me time to get going again. My calf tightened up a bit bit I'll be fine after a few days recovery. I felt a lot more like myself. I have my voice back. The most important thing was winning.