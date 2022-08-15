Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old, who looked back to his best following his broken leg injury sustained against Drogheda United in March, felt the Candystripes deserved the three points against the league leaders.

Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus made a string of saves to keep Derry out, saving Will Patching's poor first half penalty, before also denying Duffy, with a top drawer stop in the second half and Ryan Graydon also hit the post, as the home side dominated the second half.

"It is two points dropped, especially after our performance in the second half, so it’s disappointing, but we’ll move on and take the positives from it," insisted Duffy.

Shamrock Rovers centre-back Sean Hoare keeps a close eye on Derry City's Michael Duffy, during Friday night's scoreless draw. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

"He’s done that many times, he did it down in Tallaght earlier in the season too, he pulled off big saves, and he’s done it to me.

"He’s a top keeper, but there’s a few chances there we should be putting away really.

"I think it is down to that bit of luck because we couldn’t have done much more. We had so many chances just past the post and we weren’t getting those wee breaks.

"Graydo’s one hits the post and just misses me and just misses Cian (Kavanagh) on the way back out and that’s just the way it is."

The former Dundalk winger was over the moon to back playing and now hopes he can remain injury free and get a good run of games under his belt for the remainder of the season and he also praised physio Michael Hegarty and Kevin McCreadie, City's strength and conditioning coach.

"It’s great to be back. I’ve been looking forward to that moment now, since, I don’t know how long it’s been, but it feels like it’s been forever, to play at home in front of a packed crowd," he added.

"I just wish I had scored there, but it just wasn’t meant to be. I’m just glad to be back and we’re playing well, and we’ll move on.

"Every game is equally as big. We just look towards each game and get three points every week.

"I feel great now, thanks to Mickey and Kev really who have brought me back in great condition. I just need more game time now, but it is great to be back and I’m feeling sharp.

"I just hope now to get more minutes before the end of the year. I just hope I get through the rest of the season with no more knocks; I’m feeling good now so hopefully it can stay that way."

The Galliagh man, who admitted he can't wait to finally get on the score-sheet, believes Ruaidhri Higgins' squad is starting to get stronger at the business end of the season.

"I look forward to getting that goal. I thought tonight was the night when I was getting played in, but it wasn’t meant to be and hopefully now on Friday I can go and do it," he added.