Derry City fans will get an unique chance to meet the players at the Feile 2025 open training session. Photograph: George Sweeney

​​All places for Derry City FC’s open training session were snapped up in just a few hours, with fans quick off the mark to grab their spot at the special Féile 2025 event.

The session takes place on Monday 11th August at 11am at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and promises to be a brilliant morning for young supporters and families.

There’ll be a chance to watch Tiernan Lynch’s squad in training, meet the players for autographs and selfies, and enjoy some ice cream and face painting.

It’s a unique opportunity for local kids to meet their favourite Derry City stars - and the huge demand shows just how much Derry City FC means to the local community.

A spokesperson for Féile said they had been delighted by the response to the open training session with organisers looking forward to what should prove a special occasion for all involved.

“We’re overwhelmed by the amazing support,” explained the spokesperson, “A huge thank you to everyone who signed up. We’re buzzing to welcome you all to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

“We’re really pleased to be working together with Derry City F,C. to make this event happen as part of Féile 2025. It’s going to be something really special for the kids and the adults too!"

This special event is part of Féile’s packed programme of family-friendly events across the city from 6th to 15th August. Check out the full programme at: www.feilederry.com/feile-2025