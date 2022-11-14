Derry City's Patrick McEleney thrilled with FAI Cup success
Derry City captain Patrick McEleney was delighted to play his part in his hometown club's Extra.ie FAI Cup glory.
By Kevin McLaughlin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Shantallow man played a major role in City's amazing 4-0 win over Shelbourne, at the Aviva Stadium.
McEleney, who played a tremendous cross field pass to Ryan Graydon in the lead up to Jamie McGonigle's opening goal, was amazed by the large number of travelling Derry support.
The talented midfielder hopes now that their FAI Cup glory can spurn them for even better things next season, but admits Shamrock Rovers are still the benchmark for all clubs in the League of Ireland.