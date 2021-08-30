Derry City's Ronan Boyce added to Republic of Ireland U21 squad

Derry City's Ronan Boyce has been called up to the Ireland U21 squad. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

Boyce will link up with Jim Crawford’s U21 squad for two away fixtures, with the squad facing Bosnia on Friday in Zenica and Luxembourg the following Tuesday.

Crawford had been keeping a close eye on the talent in the League of Ireland and was in the attendance for City’s game against Dundalk amongst recent games.

The Ramelton man’s steady performance and eye for goal clearly caught the attention of the international boss who has rewarded the young defender with a place in the squad.

Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins expressed his delight with the news for the recognition of the 20-year-old.

“Everyone at Derry City wishes to congratulate Ronan on his call up. It is a clear recognition of his outstanding performances for the the club this season.