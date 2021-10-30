Derry City's Ronan Boyce happy to back on the score-sheet
Defender Ronan Boyce felt a point was the least Derry City deserved against Bohemians, last night.
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 11:08 am
The right-back, who has been in superb form this season after breaking into the first team at the start of the year, notched up his seventh goal of the campaign levelling things on 93 minutes.
The Republic of Ireland U21 international is now turning his attention to Monday's encounter at Waterford, where he's expecting another tough test especially as the Blues will be looking to bounce following their defeat at Dundalk, on Friday evening.