The Candystripes boss feels that with James Akintunde, Danny Lafferty, Joe Thomson, Matty Smith, Declan Glass, Daithí McCallion and Caoimhin Porter all departing and adding Colm Whelan, Tadhg Ryan and Ben Doherty, he needs to strengthen his squad.

"More players have left the club than have come in, so we probably need a couple more just to get the balance of the squad right,” he insisted. "Not only the balance right, but to get a competitive squad because hopefully we'll have a lot of games this year and I'm sure everyone will play their part.”

Derry City's Ben Doherty will have a short break now before linking up with the squad.

Higgins has been pleased with the first week of pre-season training and is looking forward to the Brandywell men travelling to Alicante on January 24th, for a six day training camp.

One man who won’t be doing any training until after a short break is Doherty, as the Derry boss feels he needs some time off following his move from Danske Bank Premiership leaders Larne.

"Ben will get 10 days off, because if doesn't then it will mean he has 18 months straight forward, which isn't good for anybody,” he added.

"I think it makes sense that while the condition he's in to give him a wee breather and 10 days off, he'll not lose much fitness at all.

"They say you need to improve year on year so that's a challenge in itself, but listen we'll give it everything.