​The Candy Stripes go into the midseason interval trailing Shamrock Rovers by six points, a deficit McEleney is confident the team can overturn should they arrive back from the two week hiatus refreshed and in the right mindset for a renewed title tilt.

Ruaidhri Higgins' team has been ravaged by injuries to key players during the first five months of the 2023 campaign but with a bit of fortune, coupled with the summer transfer window opening, McEleney reckons Derry will benefit from a fortnight off to recover ahead of an exciting stage in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It all comes down to a bit of luck as well," said McEleney who has been one of Derry's most consistent performers during the opening months.

Derry City defender Shane McEleney pictured with Bohemians striker James Akintunde. Photo by Kevin Moore.

"Boys are picking up injuries and niggles and strains and you're just wondering when we're going to get a bit of luck.

"The break's coming at a good time. Boys can get in and get their treatment and hopefully they come back fresh and ready to go as we move into the pinnacle stage of the season.

"There's 15 league games left, there's Europe to look forward to. We have a home draw in the cup. We've so many games to look forward to so if we get those bodies back it'll only be a positive."We have to put it in our heads now that it's a 15 game season. Obviously you have to focus on Europe and any cup games but for the league itself we have 15 games left, If we get those bodies back and get a few in and come back refreshed, we're at home to Cork after the break and we have to look forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have Cork, Rovers and then Sligo so it's another three games in a week. The break is coming at a good time for us but there's so much to look forward, so many points to play for hopefully we can come back after the break and turn it around.

“We haven't been picking up results recently but it all can change with a win and if we go on another run.