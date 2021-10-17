Derry City's Shaun Holmes thrilled with semi-final win

Holmes felt Michael Harris' late, late strike deserved to win any game and he was pleased that the teenagers kept going right to the end.

The former Glentoran man also feels that the Candy Stripes youngsters will be relishing facing Bohemians in the final.

"The boys are obviously delighted and as it has been a long season, it's great they are in a cup final," he added.

Derry City’s Mattie Walker holds off Treaty United’s Jonathan Morgan during Sunday's Enda McGuill Cup semi-final. Picture by George Sweeney.

"They worked ever so hard today, battled right to the end and it was nice to get over the line and all the boys are buzzing in the changing room.

"I think we have showed that never say die character all year. To be fair the boys just keep going and I'm glad the boys kept going and I think in the end up they got their rewards for it.

"I'm glad it's Bohs we are playing, because we always play better against the better sides and that's no disrespect to Treaty, because they gave us a tough game today, but our best performances this year have come against the likes of (Shamrock) Rovers and St Pat's.