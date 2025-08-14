Jamie Stott shows his frustration during last week's Premier Division match against Cork City at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

​Tiernan Lynch says he's no issue with fans voicing their frustrations, adding it's simply part and parcel of managing a club the size of Derry City Football Club.

Last week's disappointing scoreless draw with bottom of the table Cork City at Brandywell was met by a chorus of boos at full-time with Lynch admitting the fans had every right to be disappointed.

The result meant that after hitting 12 goals during a superb run of four straight wins, Derry managed just one in the next three league outings, albeit with a five goal defeat of Treaty United sandwiched in between.

It's exactly that type of goalscoring cup form Lynch is hoping his team rediscover this weekend as he acknowledged recent criticism had to be taken on the chin.

“I think that’s what comes with managing big clubs." explained the City boss, "It’s not something that we take personally or something that we take any offence at.

The expectations are high, and we understand that. It’s our job to get better at it. We hope that those frustrations come few and far between, but when they do come, you just have to take it on the chin.

"The big thing is learning to deal with it; that during games you don’t try and change. You don’t go into your shell and you don’t start panicking and kicking balls away. I felt at times on Friday night we started to force things a little bit and we lost our composure. We just needed to stay calm and composed.

"I totally get the crowd’s frustration. More often than not they have been brilliant with us and dragged us through games, so it is what it is and we know what we have to do. The fans have been unbelievable and we have to give them back and that’s very much part of our plan.”

Last week Cork employed a rearguard action which frustrated and limited Derry’s chances and this week the Candy Stripes will be up against one of the best defensive units in the league in the form of a Drogheda backline which hasn't conceded a goal in four games.

“As long as you win it. It’s a great distraction as long as you get your name in the hat at 10pm on Saturday night," replied Lynch when asked if the cup was arriving at a good time for Derry City following their recent league run.

"We’re under no illusions about how difficult the game is going to be on Saturday night. Drogheda is a really difficult team to break down; I don’t think they’ve conceded a goal now for four or five games. They’re just one of those teams who are very good at what they do, and great credit to them for it.

"We know we have to be at our very best and whether it’s here or whether it’s at Drogheda, it makes no difference. There’s a challenge in what comes with Saturday night.”

And with last year’s cup final defeat still fresh in the mind of many, Lynch hopes that will provide his team with an edge going into what is a huge tie for bot clubs.

“Yeah, you hope so. Everybody knows and are well aware of losing the final last year. I’m sure there were a lot of hugely disappointed heads, no more than the players and the staff because of the effort and the commitment and the work that they put in to get there. You can use that as motivation to put that right.”