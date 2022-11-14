News you can trust since 1772
Derry City's two goal hero Cameron McJannet dreamt of FAI Cup glory

Player of the match Cameron McJannet admitted he didn't get much sleep the night before Derry City's FAI Cup triumph, on Sunday.

By Kevin McLaughlin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

McJannet, who scored twice in City's empathic 4-0 win over Shelbourne, at the Aviva Stadium.

The 24-year-old, who netted Derry's second and third goals, conceded that he dreamt about producing a match winning display on the Saturday evening.

The ex-Stoke City man also stated that he knew how much the FAI Cup glory would be to the city, but was amazed about how big the Candystripes support was at the Aviva Stadium.

Derry City players celebrate Cameron McJannet's first goal against Shelbourne, in Sunday's Extra.ie FAI Cup Final. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI