The 22 year-old's big money transfer from Croatian top flight club Gorica emphasises the financial gulf between the two clubs and gives an insight into the substantial wealth of the Russian-owned Latvian club.

A former Croatia U21 international, Babec made his debut on Sunday when Riga were dumped out of the Latvian Cup by current league leaders Valmieras and could feature against Derry at the Skonto Stadium on Thursday.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins reckons his arrival gives an indication of how formidable a task the Candy Stripes face as they look to reverse a 2-0 first leg defeat.

"It's amazing," said Higgins. "People think of Riga and see that they don't have big attendances and have small crowds and yet they can pay over £1.5 million for a player. It's unbelievable!

"You can see now how they can attract the Brazilian lad (Gabriel Ramos) and players like that. I knew they had good resources but I didn't think they were that good.

"It shows the level that you're competing at but I suppose it gives you an opportunity to test yourself against these players."

Former BATE Borisov midfielder Yuri Kendysh, who has experience of playing in the Champions League group stages with the Belarussians, didn't play the first leg at Brandywell last week but was one of 10 changes made by Riga boss Sandro Perkovic for Sunday's cup clash.

Derry City's Ronan Boyce and Cameron Dummigan try to close down Riga striker Oleksandr Filippov during the first leg at Brandywell. Photo by Joe Boland.

Again, an illustration of the strength and depth in the Riga ranks which includes a host of senior internationals.

Despite Riga's financial clout and the talent and experience amongst their squad, Higgins insists his players have nothing to fear as they go to the Latvian capital with the shackles off.

"It's important not to be fearful of it. We have to enjoy it and it would make it really sweet if we could go there and do something special.

"There's obviously a lot of work to be done," he added. "And I know no one will really believe it can be done but we believe it in-house and it's about staying in the game and trying to get that first goal. That's the key.

"I think we can go over there without any fear and play with freedom and express ourselves and see what happens.