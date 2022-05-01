Caroline Casey, O'Neill's Sportswear presenting the U10 Cup to Foyle Harps at Thursday night's D&D awards. At back is coach Ronan Mooney. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Derry & District Youth League Awards Night

The Derry & District Youth League awards evening took place in the City Hotel, last Thursday evening.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 8:02 pm

Derry & Strabane’s Mayor Graham Warke along with former Northern Ireland international Jobby Crossan were guest of honour at the annual awards.

Jobby Crossan presenting trophies to some of the Players of the Years in various age groups at the D&D Annual Awards. Included are Jack Kirby, Foyle Harps; Peter Harkin, Top of the Hill Celtic; Liam Kelly, Oxford; Cole Smith, Oxford; Nyche McKenna, Oxford; Calum Downey, Oxford; and Taidhe Coyle, Top of the Hill Celtic. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Clooney U9s pictured with their trophy at Thursday night's D&D Youth awards. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Top of the Hill Celtic U10s pictured with the Winter Cup trophy at Thursday night's awards. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Newell Academy U9s pictured at Thursday night's D&D Youth awards in the City Hotel. Picture by Jim McCafferty

