Wolves forward Lee Harkin signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 18 year-old ex-Derry City and Tristar forward was rewarded with a new deal at the English Premiership outfit today following a string of impressive performances for the club's U23s.

Harkin, who is enjoying his third season at Molineux having signed from Derry City back in 2019, penned a new one-year professional contract with the option of a further 12 months.

It's his second pro deal at the club and having shown 'determination' to return from an early season injury, he has shone as a central striker, helping the U23s to the top end of the Premier League 2 and the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup.

He hit a brace in a 4-0 victory in the Black Country derby against West Bromwich Albion last month, making a total of 15 appearances across all competitions.

Former Head of Academy and now Technical Director, Sellars said Harkin's work ethic, attitude and natural ability were the reasons behind a new contract at the club.

“Lee’s had a good year.," he said. "He worked hard coming back from injury to get back into the team, he’s performed really well, and we’ve been pleased with his attitude. He’s full of energy, trying to do the right thing, and in the last few weeks he’s met the challenge we set for goals.

“Since he’s been here, he’s been a solid and consistent player, having come with a good reputation, and we’re pleased. There’s always a step up to the under-23s and he’s done that as a first-year pro, so has set a good standard for himself.

“He’s played a lot as a winger, but we’ve played him more as a striker this year. We’ve seen him develop and grow – he’s a really hard-working kid, who commits every day, and he’s getting his rewards.”

Sellars was impressed by Harkin's development in the U23s and was 'delighted' he agreed a new deal.

“We’re always looking at every opportunity, and Lee’s move was before Brexit. He had a lot of options, but how we work as a club, and how we take care of people, were some of the reasons why Lee came and we’re delighted he’s stayed.

“He gets the chance to train with the first-team on a regular basis and Chem and Luke playing for the first-team is great for everybody in the academy and shows there are opportunities at Wolves.