Institute's Jack McFeely battles for possession from Dergview right-back Aidan McCauley. Picture: George Sweeney.

Institute let slip another lead, in fact their 20th in 36 games this season, as Mikhail Kennedy's late strike earned Dergview a deserved share of the spoils, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Brian Donaghey's side, who had their chances and were the better side in the first half, never really got going after the break, this despite Shaun Leppard's early opening goal.

To their credit Tommy Canning's side upped things after the break and played some neat and tidy football, with Kennedy once again netting against the Waterside men to deservedly earn them a point.

Both sides had penalty claims with the visitors in particular feeling hard done by with a first half incident, which referee Mark Dillon waved away their protests.

The home side broke the deadlock on 12 minutes as youngster Jack Millar put in a superb right wing centre to the back post and centre-back Leppard made no mistake, heading home his fourth goal of the season from close range.

Dergview nearly hit back straight away as Garth Falconer found space inside the ’Stute box, but his left footed strike was bravely blocked by Alonzo Clarke, before keeper Dylan Doherty gathered the loose ball.

Institute should have added a second on 26 minutes as Sean McCarron skipped away from his marker some 20 yards from goal before rushing into the box, but his low strike fizzed inches past Patrick McGarvey's right hand post.The Castlederg men should have done better minutes later as Jamie Browne's cut-back found Stephen Doherty on the edge of the box, but the midfielder's tame left footed strike was well off target.

Right on stroke of half-time the Drumahoe side missed a glorious chance to double their lead as Rhys McDermott's cross was slightly behind Jamie Dunne and the left winger's close range shot was kept out by a diving McGarvey.

Dergview should have equalised on 51 minutes as Browne's free-kick found an unmarked Ben Gallagher, but his header from four yards was straight at ’Stute keeper Dylan Doherty.

Just after the hour mark some good battling play by McCarron meant he created himself a chance when got free inside the Dergview box, but his miss hit left footed strike was straight at McGarvey.

Dergview levelled things on 78 minutes as Falconer's deep left wing cross wasn't cleared by the home side and the alert Kennedy was on hand to gleefully fire home from close range, giving Doherty no chance.

Neither side created a clear cut opening after Kennedy's equaliser and both teams were relieved after the game to see that bottom side Knockbreda had suffered defeat at Ballinamallard.

Institute: Dylan Doherty, Rhys McDermott, Dylan King, Shaun Leppard, Ronan McAleer; Shaun Doherty (Oisin Devlin 50), Alonzo Clarke, Cormac Burke (Andrew Whiteside 76); Jack Millar, Sean McCarron (Marc Kirk 76), Jamie Dunne (Jack McFeely 63).

Dergview: Patrick McGarvey, Dean Corrigan, Garth Falconer, Matthew Buchanan, Blaine Burns, Caolan Maguire-McLaughlin (Oran Brogan 84); Ben Gallagher (Niall Fielding 80), Mikhail Kennedy, Jamie Browne, Stephen Doherty (Zachary Gorman 88), Aidan McCauley.

