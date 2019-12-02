Diamond Corrugated extends Derry City sponsorship deal

Derry City received an early Christmas present with the news that main sponsor, Diamond Corrugated, has signed a new three year deal with the Brandywell club.

Paul Diamond, Managing Director of ‘Diamond Corrugated’, is a life-long supporter of the Candy Stripes and was chairman of the club in the mid-90s, including the year Derry City last won the Premier Division title in the 1996/1997 season.

The deal is believed to be one of the largest sponsorship deals of any club on the island of Ireland.

Speaking about the new deal, Derry City CEO, Sean Barrett, said he was delighted the Diamond logo would continue to be carried as the club’s lead partner.

“Paul Diamond has been an integral part of Derry City Football Club for the past 35 years and we are absolutely delighted he has agreed to extend the partnership. We are particularly pleased he has committed to another three years,” stated Mr. Barrett.

“I cannot overstate the value of Paul’s contribution to the running of this football club. His generosity is certainly not lost on the Board of Directors at Derry City Football Club. It won’t be lost on our supporter base either.”

Mr. Diamond said he was delighted to continue to support Derry City and his sponsorship extension comes as a major boost for the local club.

“I am proud to be Derry City’s main sponsor and looking forward to another successful season in 2020,” added Mr. Diamond.

The new contract is great news for everyone at Derry City, including the Merchandise team who are expected to launch the club’s new ‘away’ kit for 2020 in the coming weeks.