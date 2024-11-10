Derry City skipper Patrick McEleney holds his cheekbone after a clash with Ryan Brennan which ended his FAI Cup Final prematurely in the first half against Drogheda. Photo: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

Drogheda Utd 2 Derry City 0

A DOGGED Drogheda United broke the hearts of over 20,000 Derry City supporters at the Aviva Stadium as the Brandywell club's 2024 season ended in disaster.

The Boynesiders were billed as underdogs to clinch a first FAI Cup victory since 2005 but Kevin Doherty's battling troops were full value to end that long wait with a richly deserved win over a Derry side who wilted under the lights of the national stadium.

Drogheda defender Andrew Quinn gave the Co. Louth men the lead on 38 minutes as he ran beyond Mark Connolly at the back post to meet Shane Farrell's free-kick and fire it past Brian Maher.

Derry City fans travelled in their numbers to the Aviva Stadium. Photo Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

Derry were dealt a double blow as captain Patrick McEleney's afternoon came to a premature end after a nasty clash with Ryan Brennan shortly after falling behind.

When Ronan Boyce brought down Conor Kane at the start of the second half Douglas James-Taylor slotted the spotkick into the bottom corner to double Drogheda's lead.

And the Candy Stripes' never really recovered, lacking penetration and belief as their bid to capture a second FAI Cup in three years ended with a whimper.

It's been an almighty collapse to a season which promised so much for the Candy Stripes who were just three games from winning a potential league and cup double.

Sadou Diallo in action against Drogheda at the Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

Defeats to St Pat's and Shelbourne ultimately ended that league championship dream as they limped to a fourth place finish and a comprehensive 2-0 loss to Drogheda in the blue riband showpiece put paid to their only other chance of silverware.

For the first time under Ruaidhri Higgins three-and-a-half year reign this Derry team failed to qualify for European football which will no doubt increase the pressure on the under fire Limavady man.

The attendance of 38,723 was a record for a cup final involving two teams from outside Dublin but the Aviva's south stand emptied long before the final whistle as Derry fans made the long journey home.

It's been a season of regrets for a Derry team who ultimately failed to rise to the challenge and failed to deliver when it mattered most.

As for Drogheda, they can go into next Sunday's promotion/relegation playoff against Bray Wanderers with real confidence after ending that 19 year wait for an FAI Cup and having comfortably dispatched of a hugely disappointing Derry side.

Despite the frustrations felt by the Derry support after falling short in the league title race, the Red and White army travelled in their droves to Dublin4 with the hope of ending the season on a high.

The atmosphere was electric and there were calls to refrain from lighting flares as the kick-off was delayed as both sets of supporters got into the spirit of the occasion. Three minutes later than planned the 2024 decider was underway amidst a cloud of smoke.

Drogheda's gameplan became clear quickly enough and they almost capitalised on a long punt upfield on five minutes flicked on by Douglas James-Taylor but Connolly did enough to shrug off the attentions of Pierrot inside his 18 yard box and Maher gathered safely.

Derry were lacking energy and Drogheda boss Kevin Doherty will have been pleased with how his team were containing the Candy Stripes.

And it was Drogheda who came closest to breaking the deadlock on 25 minutes

when Wisdom's headed clearance fell to Markey just outside the penalty are and his strike deflected narrowly wide of Maher's near post.

That seemed to spark Derry into life and when Boyce sent McMullan in behind Conor Kane the Scotsman's initial cross was cut out by Dave Webster. The ball fell to McMullan again and this time he picked out his fellow Scot Mullen 10 yards from goal and his clever back-heel was saved by the Drogheda keeper.

City skipper McEleney did brilliantly to swivel inside the box and return a pass into the feet of Diallo whose low strike was saved by Dennison. It was a huge chance for Derry and Diallo who has just one goal to his name this season.

McEleney was starting to get a grip on proceedings and his inswinging cross from the right flank narrowly missed the outstretched foot of Duffy at the back post.

It was Drogheda who got their noses in front on 37 minutes as two former Shelbourne men combined. Farrell swung a free kick towards the back post and Quinn lost the attention of Connolly and got in behind Boyce to guide the ball into the bottom corner.

It was the defender's fourth goal of the season and his second in the cup in front of the jubilant Drogheda fans behind the Derry net.

It was the first goal Derry conceded in the competition since the semi-final of the 2022 FAI Cup and Higgins certainly won't be happy with some of the defending.

Derry were dealt another huge blow when McEleney came off worse in an aerial challenge with Ryan Brennan. Both players fell to the ground heavily but while Brennan was back on the pitch sporting a bandage on his head and tissue in his nose, it was the end of McEleney's ninth FAI Cup final with apparent damage to his cheekbone.

It was so unfortunate for the skipper who was replaced by Patching in the middle of the pitch with seven minutes of additional time in the first half signalled.

Brennan can count himself fortunate to come away with just a booking once he picked himself back up off the floor for that dangerous challenge on the Shantallow man.

There were 11 minutes of stoppage time played in the end but it was the Drogs who had the bit between their teeth before referee Rob Harvey blew for half-time.

It was a long first half and a long way back for Derry in the second half based on the evidence of those opening 56 minutes.

Derry were forced onto the backfoot when the game resumed in the second half and Drogheda almost capitalised on a long throw-in from Ahui. Wisdom's backwards header had the Derry defence scrambling and Boyce needed to be alert to nip in front of James-Taylor at the back post to put it behind for a corner.

McMullan did well to find Boyce in space inside the penalty area and the Donegal man crossed into the six yard box but Mullen didn't get enough on the shot and Dennison smothered the danger.

Higgins went to his bench and made a double substitution with McMullan and Mullen replaced by Sean Robertson and Collie Whelan respectively.

Within seconds of the change disaster struck for the Foylesiders. Kane nipped past Whelan and was brought down just inside the box by Boyce. The referee pointed to the spot and James-Taylor sent Maher the wrong way from the spot in front of the Derry City fans to double Drogheda's lead with little more than 30 minutes to play.

It was a commanding position for the team who will be battling for their Premier Division survival in the promotion/relegation play-off final next week in Tallaght.

Derry needed to find inspiration from somewhere but they lacked flat and devoid of ideas.

Duffy delivered a stunning cross into the danger area but it just evaded Connolly who made a late run into the box.

From Duffy's corner kick Connolly got in front of Dennison to get a head to the ball but Brennan headed it away from the goalline before the Drogheda keeper gathered the ball under pressure.

Substitute Jacob Davenport somehow missed the target with a free header at the back post deep into stoppage time from a corner kick to sum up Derry's afternoon.

A season which promised so much ended in failure and hurt and Higgins will have a difficult job on his hands to lift this group of players ahead of next season.

Drogheda Utd: Dennison; Ahui, Quinn, Webster, Bolger, Kane; Farrell (Heeney 73), Markey, Brennan (Deegan 90); James-Taylor, Pierrot (Foley 68).

Derry City: Maher; Boyce (Hoban 65), Connolly, S. McEleney, Wisdom (Davenport 82); McMullan (Roberston 57), Diallo, O'Reilly, Duffy; P. McEleney; Mullen (Whelan 57).

Referee - Rob Harvey (Dublin).