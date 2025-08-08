Michael Duffy after his side's draw in the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Cork City at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Airtricity League, Premier Division

Derry City 0, Cork City 0

Any time a referee's full-time whistle brings boos from a home support, it's never good. And Friday night at Brandywell Stadium against wasn't good.

The reaction was one of frustration more than anger following an evening to forget for Tiernan Lynch and his team who never stretched bottom of the table Cork City who left with what was only a precious third away point of the season.

Perversely the point actually moved Derry back into second in the Premier Division table but that statistic won't fool anyone, this was poor fare from a Derry side who only a month ago were putting seven goals past Waterford at the same venue.

That July result (and performance) was a world apart from Friday's display which saw Derry cautious on the ball, playing too many lateral passes and with little or no penetration. The possession stats will tell you the Candy Stripes had 72% but what will frustrate Tiernan Lynch most is that despite that domination on the ball, his team failed to fashion a single noteworthy chance across the 96 odd minutes.

The result means its two points from 12 at a critical juncture in a season which is fast approaching stick or twist time. The league title may have disappeared off into the Tallaght distance but securing European football is crucial and this means Derry are looking anxiously over their shoulders with Bohemians, Drogheda United, Shelbourne and St. Pat's circling, three of whom now have a game in hand of Lynch's team.

To that end, next week's FAI Cup visit of Drogheda United probably arrives at a good time for the locals but they'll need to produced much better than this if they are to progress because the relegation threatened Leesiders were full value for the draw. Ger Nash's men produced a superb defensive display which limited Derry to only a handful of half chances on a night when visiting keeper Conor Brann had precious little to do

You have to go back to November 2024 - when Shelbourne's 1-0 victory secured the Premier Division title - for the last time Derry had failed to score in a league match at the Brandywell. Indeed the Candy Stripes had defeated Cork in each of the last eight meetings between the teams but there was little sign of that superiority this time around.

The Candy Stripes made two changes from the side who lost out in Tallaght, Gavin White and Hayden Cann coming in for recently signing Dipo Akinyemi and the suspended Alex Bannon. Nash meanwhile made one alteration to his Cork City side who defeated Galway United to claim a massive three points last time out, Freddie Anderson named in place of Rio Shipston.

Derry's previous home fixture against Bohemians had been marred by trouble off the field but Derry's trouble this was time was on the pitch as they struggled to create a chance of note in an opening which saw play centred almost exclusively in the middle third of the pitch.

The home saw saw plenty of the ball but neither keeper was stretched in a first half of little goalmouth action. Seani Maguire sent a shot well over with one of Cork's few forays into the home half while Sadou Diallo and Michael Duffy were similarly wayward for Europe chasing Derry.

The Candy Stripes did have half hearted penalty appeals waved away 20 minutes in when Adam O'Reilly went down as he tried to skip past Cork's Matthew Kiernan, while a Liam Boyce header and Duffy's low shot did eventually bring Conor Brann in action, but few inside Brandywell were surprised when the half-time sounded with both clean sheets intact.

A delightful piece of Duffy skill out under the Southend Park stand briefly roused the home support upon the restart but there was no immediate second half improvement from either side, though Cork's threat on the break was growing.

Lynch's response was the 54th minute introduction of summer signing Dipo Akinyemi, with Danny Mullen and Ben Doherty – making only his 11th appearance of an injury ravaged season - following from the bench soon after but little changed in terms of the home side's frustration.

Doherty fired one effort over the bar but if anything Cork, with only three league wins to their credit all season prior to kick-off, were looking the more likely on the counter as Derry struggled to make a dent in the well organised, disciplined Cork rearguard. More than six minutes of injury time offered brief hope but the home fans' reaction on the whistle told you everything about a match that won't live long in the memory.

Derry City: Brian Maher, Adam O'Reilly, Hayden Cann, Mark Connolly, Jamie Stott, Brandon Fleming (Ben Doherty, 62mins); Sadou Diallo (Ronan Boyce, 72mins), Carl Winchester, Michael Duffy, Gavin Whyte (Danny Mullen, 62mins); Liam Boyce (Dipo Akinyemi, 54mins).

Cork City: Conor Brann, Harry Nevin, Evan McLaughlin, Alex Nolan, Kitt Nelson (Kaedayn Kamara, 72mins), Darragh Crowley, Josh Fitzpatrick, Matthew Kiernan, Freddie Anderson, Seani Maguire (Charlie Lutz, 80mins), Rory Feely.

Referee: Declan Toland (Athlone).