DOM Thomas told his fellow Scotsman Adam Frizzell that Derry City will 'feel like home' and hopes the talented midfielder can bring success to the Brandywell club this season.

​Frizzell (27) arrived on Foyleside on Wednesday on an 18 month deal as a replacement for Thomas who returned to Scotland where he signed for one of his childhood heroes, Celtic legend Scott Brown's Championship outfit, Ayr United.

Thomas, who arrived in Derry in January, found himself out of favour and his game time restricted under Tiernan Lynch but as he said his goodbyes this week, he insists he has 'no regrets' about making the move to the Candy Stripes.

The winger, who played just 13 games (nine starts) and scored one goal, reckons it was a move which simply didn't work out for football reasons and holds no ill feelings towards the club.

Derry City's newest recruit Adam Frizzell comes highly recommended.

He even had some influence on Frizzell's decision to leave Airdrie for Derry and hopes his good friend from his Kilmarnock days, has better luck and can help Derry achieve something special this season and beyond.

"Adam's a good friend of mine," said Thomas. "We were teammates at Kilmarnock. When he gave me a call I told him everything I had learned and hopefully that helped him make the decision to go to Derry.

"Coming into that dressing room the boys will look after him. I met people in Derry and they looked after me from the minute I got here.

"I met friends and I would go to their house and they’d take me into their family homes and have dinner and that. Things like that are really special. As I said to Adam, he'll feel at home.

Carl Winchester, left, and former Derry City winger Dom Thomas share a joke. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"I loved it in Derry. I loved the people and the dressing room had some great boys in it. It was a pleasure to meet them but it was just the football side of things. It probably just wasn't my style or how I see football being played.

"I'm glad Adam made the choice and I hope he can be a success for Derry and help bring success this season."

So what can Derry fans expect from their new creative midfielder who will be available to play from July 1st onwards?

"Adam's a great player. He's great on the ball, works hard and I just hope it clicks for him. He plays in the 10 position but can play in midfield as well. His talent and work rate is unbelievable. So I really hope he can be a success for himself and for Derry.”