Don Bosco's win 20th anniversary Anthony Martin Perpetual Trophy

The event held in memory of former Tristar youngster Anthony Martin who lost his battle with cancer, aged 10, proved a huge success and was a fitting tribute to the football-mad youth on the 20th anniversary of his death.

The tournament coincided with the 10th anniversary of Tristar founder and local youth football legend Jon 'Ugg' Clifford and concluded an emotional week for all involved in the club.

Former Don Bosco's and Tristar youth Jordan McEneff, now playing for Arsenal, and ex-Tristar man and current Wolves Academy star Lee Harkin were also in attendance to make the presentation of the Anthony Martin Perpetual trophy to Don Bosco's and the Anthony Martin/Jon Clifford Player of the tournament trophy which was presented to Oxford’s Liam Kelly.

Lee Harkin also kindly presented his Wolves jersey worn in the EFL Cup last season to Anthony Martin's father Manus after the tournament.

Check out a few photographs from the day . . .

