Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The former Shelbourne coach was on the same Uefa pro licence course as Higgins and they graduated together in December 2022.

He's enjoyed a decent record against his Derry counterpart since taking over as Drogs boss after Tim Clancy's exit ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year he guided the Co. Louth men to victories over Derry at Brandywell, Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght and beat St Pat's twice so he knows how to upset the applecart when up against the league's big fish.

He's since left his day job as an An Post employee and gone into full-time management at Weavers Park and having recruited well, Higgins knows his Derry team won't get anything easy tonight.

"They've been taken over and probably have a bit more money to spend than what they had previously and they've recruited well which they've always done to be fair," said Higgins.

"They've caused us problems in the past. We took seven points from 12 against them last year and the year before might've been less than that. They're a tough nut to crack and always well set up, particularly against the top end teams. They've caused a number of top end teams problems over the last couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're able to bring higher quality players now since they've been taken over and they've signed really well. They have a couple of lads from Lincoln who have been good to them in the last few years. Obviously Frantz Pierrot who they signed from Athlone who clubs were keen on as well. He's a really good player and got 25 odd goals in the First Division last year. He's a handful."They have threats from different areas and are always well set up and have always caused the top teams problems over the last few years and I'd expect no different."Our crowd is educated in that sense. They understand Friday is not going to be just a matter of turning up. Far from it and we fully respect what we're coming up against.

Drogheda assistant manager Daire Doyle celebrates a big win at Brandywell.