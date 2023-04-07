Drogheda United keeper Colin McCabe saves a shot from Derry City's Jamie McGonigle. Photo: George Sweeney

DROGHEDA United defender Elicha Ahui stunned Derry City as his late goal ended the Brandywell club's unbeaten start to the season.

Derry played 40 minutes with an extra man as Drogheda's Emmanuel Adegboyega was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jamie McGonigle who appeared to be clean through on goal just short of the half hour mark.

Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty was also shown red for letting his frustrations boil over but he didn't need to worry.

Ruaidhri Higgins' men were unable to make their numerical advantage count and match referee Arnold Hunter evened things up when showing City defender Cameron McJannet a second yellow card on 67 minutes.

Ten minutes later Drogheda's Dayle Rooney floated a free-kick towards the back post and City substitute Cian Kavanagh's downward header across the face of goal was fired home by Ahui.

McGonigle twice had the ball in the back of the net for Derry but both efforts were ruled out. In the end Derry simply didn't create enough and Drogheda clinched a first victory at Brandywell since September 2015 to move into fourth place.

Derry dropped six points against the Boynesiders last season and once again they proved to have the Foylesiders' number, inflicting a first defeat of the season on the Candystripes.

Higgins made one change from the team which won 1-0 against Shelbourne in Tolka Park last weekend with Jordan McEneff replacing captain Patrick McEleney.

Derry started brightly with Shane McEleney coming out from the back on nine minutes and punted it long to fund the run of McGonigle who got in behind his man but McCabe was alert and came to the edge of his box and thwarted the City striker.

Ten minutes later Will Patching found himself in space 25 yards from the Drogheda goal and his first time strike forced McCabe to get down low to his right hand post and push it behind.

It was an encouraging start from the Candystripes who were comfortable in possession but Drogheda were compact and well organised and rarely troubled until the 27th minute when they lost their discipline.

McGonigle did brilliantly to get past Adegboyega but as he raced towards the ball on the edge of the box the Drogheda defender brought him crashing down from behind on 27 minutes when he appeared to be clean through on goal.

Both sets of players surrounded the referee who produced a red card to Adegboyega. That decision was met by an irate reaction from Drogs' manager Doherty who was remonstrating with the fourth official.

Mr Hunter raced towards the dugouts and flashed another red card in the direction of Doherty who stormed down the tunnel throwing his coat to the floor in anger.

From the resultant free-kick Patching curled his effort just wide of the near post and into the side netting.

With the extra man advantage Derry were dominating the ball without really troubling the Drogheda defence.

Ollie O'Neill did get in behind the Drogs defence on the left flank and picked out Patching with a lovely cut-back but the ball bobbled up off the pitch and the City midfielder blasted his effort over the crossbar.

In the final minute of first half stoppage time Dayle Rooney floated a free-kick into a crowded penalty area and Maher flapped at it. The ball fell to the feet of Dylan Grimes who snapped at his shot and Derry managed to clear the danger.

City skipper Patrick McEleney was unleashed off the bench at half-time replacing Jordan McEneff and Drogheda also made a change with Aaron McNally coming on for Darragh Markey.

Diallo lost possession in a dangerous area inside the Derry half and 18 year-old striker Frederick Draper tested Maher with a decent strike but the City keeper managed to hold onto the ball.

Drogheda were holding firm but McGonigle should've done better when Ben Doherty beat the fullback before pulling it back to the City striker who fired harmlessly over the bar on 63 minutes.

Derry surrendered their numerical advantage on 67 minutes when McJannet was shown a second yellow card inside 20 second half minutes by Mr Hunter for a needless foul on Draper just inside City's half.

From a corner kick Drogheda centre half Conor Keely was gifted a glorious chance as the ball dropped kindly to him eight yards from goal but he volleyed his effort over the bar.

At the other end McGonigle curled the ball into the bottom corner of the net after latching onto McEleney's perfectly weighted pass but the assistant referee raised his flag after a long delay and the goal was ruled out for offside.

It was Drogheda who broke the deadlock with 13 minutes to go when Rooney's free-kick towards the back post was headed down by substitute Cian Kavanagh and Ahui pounced to fire home from close range.

McGonigle had a second goal ruled out for offside once again moments later and it was to be a frustrating night for the home lot.

Derry applied pressure in the final 10 minutes in a desperate attempt to keep intact their unbeaten record but McCabe did brilliantly to deny McGonigle's downward header as he pushed it behind the post with three minutes remaining.

There were claims for handball as a Drogheda defender appeared to play the ball with his hand just inside the penalty box but the referee waved away protests.

It was Drogheda who held firm and headed home with three well earned points intact.

Derry City: Maher, Coll, McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Graydon (B. Kavanagh 76), Diallo (O'Reilly 57), Patching (Boyce 76), McEneff (P. McEleney h-t), O'Neill ( C. Kavanagh 63) ; McGonigle; Subs Not Used - Ryan, Ward, McLaughlin, Mullan.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Adegboyeg, Keeley, Jones; Grimes, Heeney, Deegan, Rooney; Markey (McNally h-t); Draper (Brennan 75); Subs Not Used - Pagel, O'Brien, Brennan, Topcu, McNally Davis, Leddy.