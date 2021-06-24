Dungannon Swifts sign Derry pair Joe McCready and Sean McCarron

Derry man Joe McCready signs for Dungannon Swifts. Also pictured is manager Dean Shiels.

The striking duo have both completed moves to Dean Shiels side ahead of the 2021/22 Danske Bank Premiership campaign.

McCready, who ten years after leaving the Swifts to join Coleraine, re-joins the Stangmore Park club for a undisclosed fee from Ballymena United.

“I’m thrilled to be signing again for Dungannon. It was a fast process - Dean only contacted me a couple of days ago but I’m happy it was sorted out without any hassle," admitted the ex-Institute centre-forward.

"I had a frustrating time at Ballymena with the lack of game time and that was my main priority - to get more game time and start enjoying my football again. Dean’s vision for Dungannon appealed to me and hopefully I can help in anyway I can to achieve that.

“Last season was unacceptable for a club like Dungannon who should be pushing for mid table finishes at least, and Dean won’t accept anything less than that. Dean has recruited well and looks to play football the right way and that, I think, is what sold it to me in the end. I just can’t wait to get started.”

The 30-year-old, previously played for Dungannon when Head of Youth Development Dixie Robinson was at the helm, is the seventh new signing for the Swifts during the close season.

“Joe is a brilliant signing for us, he will give us that extra bit of quality up top that we were lacking last season," insisted the Dungannon boss.

"He is a player that I have admired for a long time, technically very good and he will suit the way we want to play. He has the hunger and the desire to play and score goals and I feel his ability is right up there with some of the top attackers in the league.”

While McCarron is another player Shiels can't wait to work with once pre-season gets underway.

"Sean is a talented player, I’ve watched him on a few occasions and he is definitely going to add another dimension to our squad," admitted the ex-Derry City midfielder.

"He is a good finisher with both his left and right feet and he has a great opportunity to come to Dungannon. He wants to prove that he can score goals at the highest level and I have no doubt he will do that. When I spoke to him, he showed great desire and hunger to succeed here at Stangmore after turning down some other Irish League clubs.

"I’ve spoken to his previous managers and there is no denying his talent from any of them and hopefully we will give him the platform here to bring that talent out.”

While continuing the Miaden City connection, Derry City full back Micheál Glynn has joined on-loan from the Brandywell club.

Last Wednesday the 19-year-old signed a two year deal with Ruaidhri Higgins' side before completing his loan switch.

“Micheál is an exciting young player, he’s versatile he can play left back, left wing back, left centre back and he’s a player that will suit the style," added Shiels.

"He can receive the ball he’s dynamic, he gets forward and I’m delighted to get him.”

As for Higgins, he's happy Glynn has signed a new deal and is thrilled he'll gain first team experience at Dungannon.

“I’m delighted to get Micheál signed up on a long-term deal first and foremost,” said the City boss.

“He’s a player we think a lot of and going to Dungannon will give him a full season of regular competitive football. He’s only just turned 19 and has time on his side.

“I want him to learn more about his game and this is the right way to do that. I believe he has a bright future at Derry City and he has the potential to be a big player for us over the coming seasons.