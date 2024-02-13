Representatives from all eight local primary schools taking part in the inaugural Aspire Cup. Also included is Oxford Bulls captain, Adam Morrison. Photographs by Kevin Morrison.

​The much anticipated football tournament will serve as a fundraiser with the schools involved holding various fundraising events and all proceeds going to the Oxford Bulls.

The Bulls are a young team made up of footballers with Down's syndrome and shot to fame in 2017 when former Ireland international and current Wrexham professional footballer James McClean challenged them to a game in a video which went viral.

The team, run by Kevin Morrison wanted to do something to mark the annual World Down Syndrome Day and act as a fundraiser for the team's upcoming trip to Liverpool where they will play competitive matches against similar ability teams as well as receive training from an FA Coach.

Local primary schools, Holy Family, St Brigid's Primary & Nursery School, Rosemount Primary and Nursery School, Steelstown Primary School and Nursery Unit, Good Shepherd Primary & Nursery School, Lisnagelvin Primary School, Greenhaw Primary School and Ebrington Primary will all feature in the tournament on March 21st next [Kick-off 10am].

The tournament, officially launched today, is being organised by St Mary’s Year 12 students as part of their GCSE P.E. studies. The winners of the tournament will then play the Bulls in a challenge match to conclude the event.Spectators, parents and carers are welcome to come along and support their school on the day.

Oxford Bulls coach Joe Kelly explained the thinking behind the event.

"As a not-for-profit organisation Oxford Bulls have always believed in engaging with the local community to give our players opportunities that otherwise might not present themselves," he said.

St Mary's Year 12 Organisers of the Aspire Cup. Left to right, Ella.Campbell, Lainey Parkhouse, Imogen Holden, Cara McGinley, Carragh McNaught, Rionach Burke, Hannah Kennedy, Kaycee Deery and Hannah Mitchell.

"This belief is behind our trip to Liverpool in June where our players will play competitive matches against similar ability teams as well as receive training from an FA Coach."The Aspire Cup will take place on World Down Syndrome Day and will act both as a fundraiser for the trip and as an opportunity for our players to be a part of a community event with their typical counterparts. We are looking forward immensely to the event and maybe making it an annual tournament in the future."

Head of P.E. at St Mary's College, Jenny Martin is delighted to be hosting the tournament and expects it to be a fun-filled day for everyone involved in such a worthwhile cause.

"St Mary's College PE Department and GCSE girls are delighted to be part of this tournament," she said. "It brings theory taught in the classroom into reality and the girls have immersed themselves in the organisation. We are really looking forward to making this a fun, competitive and great fundraising tournament for the Oxford Bulls."

Ebrington Primary School's Jonathan Moore hopes the tournament can become an annual event as local schools develop their relationship with the young Oxford Bulls stars.

Participants from all eight primary schools and Oxford Bulls captain Adam Morrison pictured at the launch of the Aspire Cup.

"Ebrington PS are delighted to be invited to the inaugural Aspire Cup," said Mr Moore. "The school acknowledges the great work undertaken by the Oxford Bulls in the local community and we are delighted to be able to support them in their fundraising efforts for their upcoming tournament in England.”