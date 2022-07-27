The former Ireland U21 international who won the League of Ireland Premier Division and the FAI Cup in his first season with Cork City in 2017, believes it will take the Armagh man a little time to adjust to the intensity of the league.

However, he believes the League of Ireland is 'a great league' to learn your trade before making the step up. Speaking from experience having played for both Sligo Rovers and Cork before making the move to Doncaster Rovers, Sadlier reckons Toal will be a great addition to the Bolton team ahead of the new season.

“It is a league that if you go there at the right age, you can get a good move to England or I think some players are going to other countries as well now," said Sadlier when asked about the standard of the League of Ireland and its potential to unearth quality players.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Wanderers new signing Eoin Toal pictured after making his move from Derry City.

“I keep an eye on it. I spent three years of my career there and it was a gamble when I went there from England, but it worked out and it worked well. Some of my greatest times were over there – enjoyment, meeting people and playing football. Eoin has come in now and I think Derry are second in the league, they are doing really well.

“Derry were always a good team when I played over there. I think he will fit in perfectly. It will take him a little bit to get up to speed – just getting used to everybody and the intensity we play.

“It is a great league to spot players and I am pleased that he has joined us.”

Toal (23) signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee last week after spending six years on Foyleside but his Bolton debut has been delayed due to a minor ankle injury sustained while playing for Derry.

Wanderers boss Ian Evatt explained Derry needed him to 'play through the pain barrier' for the two legged European tie against Riga FC but has no doubt the defender will be a long term success at the club.

“He’s not fit, he’s got a slight ankle injury at the moment which he’s been carrying for two or three weeks but Derry needed him to go through the pain barrier to try and get through in Europe, simple as that.

“Eoin’s the type of guy who can do it. It’s nothing serious at all, but it’s important that we give him some time because it’s a big step to go from that club and that division to what we do here and we want him to hit the ground running of course, but we also have to have patience.