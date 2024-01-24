Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​After a frustrating season at Sligo Rovers where he made 20 appearances for the Bit O'Red, Lafferty was at a crossroads and had offers to join clubs in the Irish Premiership.

However, with the arrival of baby number three, Cróia, 10 weeks ago, the chance to represent a club in his hometown and the part-time status which would allow him to commit to his underage coaching post with Derry City, was the perfect opportunity at the perfect time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A chat with 'Stute boss Kevin Deery and his assistant Mo Mahon 'got his juices flowing' and the former Burnley and Sheffield United full-back is fully motivated to help the Brandywell-based outfit sustain their title challenge.

He's available for the trip to Ards on Saturday - his first taste of Irish League football - and can't wait to get back out on the pitch and get to know his new teammates who currently lead the way at the top of the table by a point.

"It suits me perfectly, personally and hopefully it suits the club," said Lafferty, who was officially unveiled by the club on Wednesday. "By all accounts Kevin and Mo are happy with it and we got a deal sorted which suits both parties.

"The club is in the best place it's been for as far back as I can remember. It seems like there's something really good building there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're sitting top at the minute and it's exciting so why wouldn't I want to be a part of it? I spoke to one or two clubs in the Premier Division and it never quite got to the end line with it.

Danny Lafferty has signed for Institute.

"Motivation was a big factor in it for me. Even upon speaking to those clubs, I'm at a stage where I just want to be happy and content and enjoy playing football. It's the best job in the world. “Why wouldn't you want to enjoy it? That's where my head was with it all.

"I'm in a good head space and if I want to continue on and give everything I can give, then I want to be motivated by it all. And this was the only move that really motivated me to be honest.

"I know the staff well and upon speaking with them, that got my juices flowing with it and made me become excited about it again. It's the first time in my career that when I left a club I've not been panicking or worrying. I was content with coming back home. We just had a newborn 10 days ago so that's been a healthy distraction for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So they're all factors that play a part in it without even going into the football aspect of it."

The former Candy Stripe will be back playing at Brandywell in the coming weeks.

Lafferty, who enjoyed two spells at Derry City, has taken up a role in the Academy as an U14 coach this season and he's delighted to be able to devote his time between 'Stute, his family life and the Candy Stripes in the coming months.

"I've also taken up the role as U14 coach this year with Derry City," he confirmed. "So I will be travelling a bit with that and want to commit to that as well.

"I spoke to Glentoran and had a few conversations with Warren Feeney and it was full-time football. Do I still want to do full-time football? Could I give my all to it and also to the Derry Academy? “I can also take my little boy's U17 team at Newell Academy. So all these plates were spinning and 'Stute was the perfect fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was the right move and arguably I wish I did it two weeks ago but we got there and 10 days ago I was in the maternity ward,” he laughed. “I can't wait to get going now. I've got that fire back in the belly again."

His arrival was announced following the departure of experienced right back Ryan Morrow who has left for a work opportunity in Denmark, and so Deery will be delighted to have someone of Lafferty’s experience and maturity in the squad as they enter such a pivotal period in the campaign.

It's a short-term signing until the end of the season but he expects to have a significant impact before any future discussions about extending his stay.

Indeed, Lafferty hopes he can offer some pearls of wisdom to some of 'Stute's young talent in the dressing room but he also stressed he's got plenty left to give on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club is going in the right direction and it suits me perfectly. I just want to try and help improve them and push on.

"They've made some great signings recently. The likes of Mikhail [Kennedy] who has started well. Make no qualms about it now they're obviously going to try and win the league and get promoted so why would you not want to be a part of it.

"I don't feel like I'm coming to an end. As long as my body will allow me I'll always play football. You see people coming out making retirement statements but whether I'm 43 or 40 or 34, I'll still play football. Why wouldn't you? It's something you've always done so as long as I can I'll play at whatever level.

"I'm coming off the back of a frustrating enough season last year. Even though I made 20 appearances I still didn't play as much as I wanted to or felt I should've been playing so it all lined up to come back up the road and get things going for the future in terms of coaching or whatever it may be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kevin has made no secret about wanting to add experience and I hope I'm the right character to help young lads to improve.