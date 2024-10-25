Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Derry City 0

DERRY City's dreams of a double and a first league title since 1997 were left in tatters at Richmond Park as ex-Brandywell man Brandon Kavanagh fired St Pat's to victory.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side needed six points from their final two fixtures to end that 27 years wait for the championship but were denied by Stephen Kenny's Saints who leapfrogged them into second spot. Shelbourne, 2-1 winners at home to Drogheda.

As fate would have it, Kavanagh who left Foyleside for Inchicore at the end of last season, fired past Brian Maher just before half-time to decide this match and end Derry’s dreams as they look towards that November 10th date at the Aviva Stadium against Drogheda as their only chance of silverware this term.

Colm Whelan attempts a shot on goal in the second half at Richmond Park. Photo by Kevin Moore.

The Candy Stripes now must spoil the party for Damien Duff's side on Foyleside next week and secure a win which could be enough to secure European football next season. Of course Shels could be crowned champions on Sunday should Shamrock Rovers fail to beat Dundalk at Oriel Park.

It was a disastrous end to another failed title bid for Derry and they'll look back to that Brandywell double header earlier this month where they blew the chance to go clear at the top but were held by Bohs and Sligo.

As for Pat's, an eighth league win on the bounce wasn't enough to keep themselves in the title race but they'll be confident of securing one of the two remaining European spots.

There were ugly scenes at the final whistle as flares and bottles were thrown on the pitch in the direction of St Pat's fans as the Gardai and stewards intervened. A sorry end to Derry's season on the road.

Higgins made two changes from the team which won 2-0 at Oriel Park last week, handing a debut to former Bristol City centre half Duncan Idehen who replaced the suspended Mark Connolly.

With Ciaran Coll (knee) and Ben Doherty (hamstring) out for the season it was Wisdom who slotted in at left-back for the second game in succession.

Will Patching, scorer of the second goal from the penalty spot against Dundalk, came in for Colm Whelan who dropped to the bench.

There were certainly mindgames being deployed in the pre-match build-up as HIggins attempted to pull the wool over the eyes of his former mentor and manager, Stephen Kenny.

Having declared both Pat Hoban [hamstring] and Patrick McEleney [foot] would miss the match through their respective injuries, both were named on the bench.

Kenny was missing Mason Melia and Alex Nolan through injury while in-form winger Jake Mulreany started on the subs bench. Zach Elbouzedi was also a doubt for the game but the winger was passed fit and was among the starting eleven for the Saints who were seeking an incredible eighth win on the trot.

As the teams warm-up on the pitch prior to kick-off Higgins approached the fourth official to point out St Pat's strength and conditioning coach Graham Byrne - sent off against Galway last week - was sitting directly behind the home dugout and the Saints' staff man was promptly told to sit further up in the main stand.

Since Derry dumped the Dubliners out of the FAI Cup at the second round stage back in the summer, Kenny's resurgent troops embarked on a magnificent run which saw them take 25 points from 27 and to the brink of qualifying for Europe and an involvement in a four-way title race with two games to go.

The first shot on target in the match arrived on 18 minutes when Elbouzedi crossed into Keena who had his back to goal and his shot on the turn was gathered comfortably by Brian Maher.

Idehen received a booking on 24 minutes for clattering into Keena right on the edge of the Derry penalty area.

It was a promising chance for the home side with Kavanagh and Elbouzedi standing over the ball. It was the former Derry City man, Kavanagh who curled it over the crossbar.

Roan Boyce went into the referee's book moments later after a tackle on Kavanagh despite clearly getting a solid foot on the ball.

Derry weren't able to make the ball stick and a slick ball into the feet of Keena allowed the striker to make a yard of space on the edge of the area but his curling strike went harmlessly over.

Diallo was next to be shown a yellow card for the visitors on 35 minutes for dragging back Kian Leavy who attempted a quick breakaway.

Derry's first shot on target arrived eight minutes before the break when Mullen slotted pass through to Boyce who fired towards Anang's goal from 20 yards but the 'at's keeper was equal to it.

Derry almost capitalised from a quick free-kick taken smartly by Mullen and when O'Reilly got to the ball ahead of Anang the midfielder's effort from an acute angle was turned behind for a corner by the recovering Anto Breslin.

It was the best chance of the game up until that point but on 44 minutes St Pat's took the lead and it was a familiar face for the travelling supporters who broke their hearts.

Breslin's deflected shot fell to Keena whose shot was blocked by a crowd of bodies. Derry failed to clear their lines and when it fortuitously fell to Kavanagh, the midfielder volleyed into the bottom corner.

That goal saw the Saints leapfrog Derry into second spot as it stood at the interval one point clear of the Candy Stripes who were a further five adrift of leaders Shels.

It was a bitter blow for Higgins' troops who had defended resolutely until that point and they had it all to do in the second half if they were to keep themselves in the title race.

Whelan replaced Boyce at the interval with Higgins opting to throw caution to the wind as O'Reilly slotted in at right back.

It didn't take long for Whelan to get into the action as he controlled the ball from a throw-in, sold a defender a dummy before firing low towards goal but Anang saved.

McEleney was the next Derry player to be shown a yellow on 53 minutes for a robust challenge on Kian Leavy as the home side posed a real threat on the counter.

Whelan looked sharp and he rattled a thunderous shot from 25 yards off the crossbar on 56 minutes.

At the other end McEleney was penalised again for a foul on Keena this time 20 yards from the Derry goal.

Skipper Patrick McEleney was introduced on the hour mark for Diallo as Higgins searched desperately for a way back into the contest and into the title race which was slipping from their grasp.

At Tolka Park Shels had doubled their lead against Drogheda who clearly had one eye on the cup final.

Mullen did brilliantly to play the ball in behind the Sainst defence but Lennon and Anang got in each other's way. Wisdom kept the move alive as he cut it back to Duffy. However, an outstanding one handed save from Anang denied the winger an equaliser from point blank range before the Dubliners eventually managed to clear the danger.

Duffy's free-kick from wide on the left sailed safely into the hands of Anang on 71 minutes as time was quickly running out for Higgins' side.

Lennon fouled Whelan right on the edge of the box as Derry were awarded a free-kick from a central position but Duffy's effort hit the wall and went behind for a corner.

With 10 minutes left on the clock Derry were awarded yet another free-kick 25 yards from the Pat's goal but this time Mullen fired over the bar..

Forrester and Keena both had efforts at the other end just wide of the post. In a last throw of the dice Higgins once again went to his bench, replacing Wisdom with Jacob Davenport.

They visitors just couldn't find a way to get back in the hunt as yet another title chase fell short.

The prospect of performing a guard of honour for likely champions Shels at Brandywell next week will rub salt in the wounds of a despondent City side.

St Pat's: Anang; Breslin, Redmond, Grivosti (Turner 88), McLaughlin; Leavy, Lennon, Forrester, Elbouzedi (Palmer 61); Kavanagh (Kazeem 73); Keena.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce (Whelan h-t), McEleney, Idehen, Wisdom (Davenport 84); McMullan, Diallo (P. McEleney 60), O'Reilly, Duffy; Patching (Robertson 72); Mullen.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.