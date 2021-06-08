Ex-Derry City man Jamie McDonagh wins Irish League Goal of the Season award
Former Derry City winger Jamie McDonagh has won the Jordan’s Gift Goal of the Season competition.
The Glentoran man's stunning strike against Paddy McLaughlin's Reds deservedly won the Goal of the Season accolade.
With the game drifting towards a goalless draw, McDonagh unleashed an outrageous 30-yard that rocketed into the top corner. The strike was enough to win the February Goal of the Month award, and now the annual prize fending off stiff competition from the likes of Jordan Stewart and Ross Clarke.
The Jordan Gift’s Goal of the Season is part of the NI Football Awards, an event jointly organised by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association and the Northern Ireland Football League.