Ex-Derry City manager John Robertson inducted into Scottish Football Hall of the Fame

Former Derry City boss John Robertson has been inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.

Robertson, who was in charge of the Candy Stripes for just six months in 2007, guided them to League Cup glory that year, when they defeated Bohemians thanks to Kevin McHugh's stunning extra-time strike.

The 55-year-old was one of six new inductees honoured at Hampden Park alongside Tommy McLean, Joe Harper, Patsy Gallacher, Paul Sturrock and Colin Stein.

Currently managing Inverness Caledonian Thistle, the Hearts legends enjoyed a prolific career at Tynecastle Park and remains an iconic figure there to this day. He scored a record 214 league goals for Hearts, including 27 against city rivals Hibs

He briefly joined Newcastle United in 1988 before returning to Gorgie. He was the Scottish Premier Division's top goalscorer in 1989/90 with 17 league goals and also was the Scottish Cup with Hearts in 1998. Robertson also earned 16 Scotland caps and scored three times at international level.

He began his coaching career with Livingston in 1998 and went on to manage Inverness twice, plus Hearts, Ross County, Livingston, Derry and East Fife.