The current cup holders were paired with Athlone at Brandywell Stadium as they begin their defence of the trophy in front of home support.

It’s fair to say the cup isn’t high on the agenda of Higgins at present ahead of tonight’s big league clash with Bohemians on Foyleside as he attempts to arrest a three match winless run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the City boss was happy to have a home draw and promised not to take First Division opposition for granted.

Derry City skipper Patrick McEleney holds aloft the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium

"We got a home draw,” he said. “We got a lot of home draws last year and hopefully it's a similar situation.

"Athlone are third in the First Division and are going well. We won't take them lightly that's for sure. They beat Bray 3-1 the other night so they're no mugs.

"We will treat them with the respect we treat every opponent and will do our homework on them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile there were three all-Premier Division ties in the first round draw as 25-times winners Shamrock Rovers will face 12-times winners Dundalk and there is a Dublin derby that sees Bohemians host Shelbourne.

Drogheda received a home draw with Sligo Rovers in the other all top flight tie.

There were 12 non-league teams involved in the draw, including FAI Intermediate Cup winners Rockmount who will take on Gorey Rangers.

The First Round games are scheduled to take place on the week ending Sunday, July 23 with all 32 teams hoping to take a step closer to the Final in Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Women’s FAI Cup, current holders Shelbourne will begin their defence of the trophy in the Quarter-Finals after receiving a bye. The stand-out tie from the First Round will see Peamount United come up against Treaty United.