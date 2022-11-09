FAI CUP FINAL: Derry City supporters give FAI Cup Final predictions
As FAI Cup Final fever continues to grip Foyleside, Derry City fans give their predictions on how they think things will go against Shelbourne, on Sunday.
By Kevin McLaughlin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
With an estimated 30,000 fans filling the Aviva Stadium, the Candystripes are expected to bring a large travelling support to Dublin.
While Ruaidhrí HIggins’ side make the trip South on Saturday, the Red & White Army are coming in from everywhere throughout the world this weekend from Russia, America, Spain and Scotland to cheer on the Brandywell men.