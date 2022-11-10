The 30-year-old knows how much the city is looking forward to Sunday’s showdown against Shelbourne but he doesn’t really care how the Candystripes play along as the trophy is on the bus for the return journey home.

"To be honest I would do anything now to win," he insisted. “I don't care how I play, I don't care how the team plays, it's all about just getting that trophy up the road again.

"It's a big moment for the whole club, especially for where we're trying to get too and Sunday's important, but we're all really looking forward to it."

Patrick McEleney really wants FAI Cup joy.

McEleney also says the ‘buzz’ currently being generated around the city was a major reason why he decided to return, adding the squad’s honesty and hard work has played a major role in the increase in attendances at Brandywell this season.

"When I came back, even the likes of Mickey (Duffy) and Shane too, I think it was important that we got the Derry fans onside and the main way to get them onside is showing honesty and being a good person,” he explained.

"I feel that runs within this city to be honest and I think they've bought into that. The fans can see that from our performances. Yes, it hasn't been perfect all the time because we're a new team, it's not always going to be perfect, but I think the fans can see an honesty from within the squad.

