Fancy pitting your wits against Derry City footballers? Enter Last Man Standing!

Derry City FC launches its Last Man Standing competition this week.

Is your football knowledge better than our local sports reporters who will also compete for the bragging rights?

Then why not show your powers of prediction and be in with a chance to win £500 by entering Derry City Football Club's 'Last Man Standing' which is being launched by the club this week.

So how does Last Man Standing work?

Each week, simply pick a team playing that week to win – if your team wins, you go through; lose or draw and you’re out.

You can only pick a team to win once so be tactical about who you pick and when. All selections must be in before the game week closes. This is normally 60 mins before the first game starts.

Should you forget to make your selection in any week, you will automatically be assigned the first team that you have not selected in alphabetical order. (A reminder email will be sent out so you don’t forget).

If your team’s game is postponed you are automatically put through to the next round, and you cannot select that team again.

If more than one participant remains at the end, the accumulated ‘scored for’ of their selected teams will determine the winner. This also applies if during the competition the remaining players are knocked out in the same gameweek then the player with the highest score will be the winner.

If the remaining players ‘scored for’ points are equal then there will be joint winners.

Entry Fee is £10. Buy two entries, get a third Free! Visitderrycityfc.net/lms for further details.

Note, if a club player wins the competition, they will donate the pot to a charity of their choice.