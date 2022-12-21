Did you hear about the 'Ballymacker' who got his hands on FIFA's Golden Boot?

Ballymagroarty native Eddie Doherty with the FIFA 'Golden Boot' at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

Never in his wildest dreams did Derry man Eddie Doherty imagine he would get his hands on the coveted FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in Qatar 2022. Not with the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Harry Kane and eventual winner Killian Mbappé among the pre-tournament contenders for what's considered the Holy Grail for the world's best strikers.

And yet four weeks before French star Mbappé wowed the world with his astonishing hat-trick against Argentina in one of the greatest ever World Cup Finals at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, the 51 year-old Ballymagroarty native had the treasured Golden Boot in his possession.

Mbappe joined the likes of Bulgaria's Hristo Stoichkov, Germany's Thomas Muller, Brazilans Ronaldo and Garrincha and Portuguese legend Eusebio in lifting the award last Sunday but not before Eddie got his hands on it! Eddie, who had been working as crowd control manager at the Fan Festival zone at Al Bidda Park for the duration of the tournament, was tasked with transporting the famous golden boot from the Activation Zone at the stadium to Adidas representatives who were using it for a photoshoot.

The FIFA 'Golden Boot' Eddie was transporting at the Qatar World Cup.

A video of Eddie walking from the stadium with the trophy was sent to his close family and friends but later began circulating on social media.

"What else would you be doing on a Sunday night but taking the 'Golden Boot' to deliver it to Adidas management for a photoshoot tomorrow. Trusting a Ballymacker with it," he laughed. "Get in there!"

Eddie was 'honoured' to be asked and admitted he was 'shaking with excitement' given the history behind the trophy which was carefully tucked away in an Adidas branded travel case.

"At our fan zone we had 1.8 million visitors in the space of 28 days," he said. "When I first learned that the Golden Boot was on display I thought that it was a replica because before the Golden Boot was displayed they had a plastic World Cup trophy on display.

Derry man Eddie Doherty with German legend Lothar Matthäus at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"However, FIFA wanted it changed to the real deal of the Golden Boot. I only learned this when my manager came to me and explained that it needed to be taken to Adidas representatives that night for a photoshoot the next morning.

"I couldn't believe it was actually the real Golden Boot. It explained why we had a security guard always in place when it was on display. So with the fan zone being live, no vehicles were allowed in the area. So I took the Golden Boot to transport waiting for me at a pick-up point away from the stadium. I was shaking with excitement thinking that at the end of the World Cup this would be presented to the winner, who I predicted from the start would be Mbappe.

"Watching him receive it on Sunday, I was almost crying with the other 50,000 watching at our stadium after witnessing probably the greatest World Cup final. You could almost hear a pin drop at times during the match. It was that intense at the closing stages of the match but I was very honoured to have got my hands on the trophy.

"I only sent the video to family and friends. I didn't put it up on social media, however, it seems like more than family and friends have gotten wind of it," he laughed.

Eddie preparing to transport the 'Golden Boot' at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Eddie got the gig thanks to his connection with Derry company MK Health and Safety Consultants whom he worked with at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and also Expo 2020 Dubai.

"MK has worked with some of the biggest names in the event business and that is the reason I got this amazing opportunity to work at the World Cup," he explained.

It was the first edition of the tournament to be held in the Arab world but it has been shrouded in controversy over allegations of bribery and corruption and concerns about human rights abuses. Initially, Eddie was apprehensive about working at the event but said he will forever remember his experience for the generosity and welcoming nature of the tournament hosts.

"When I first came to work in Qatar I was a bit sceptical because of the negative Press back home. However, when I settled in and witnessed first hand the generosity, respect and caring nature of the Qatari people I was blown away. They truly made the World Cup experience amazing for everyone. The Arab customs and hospitality is something you would never forget.

"Many of my colleagues were invited back to their homes for meals etc. from complete strangers. Even when I went for coffee at the beach and they saw that my food had not arrived at my table, they would invite me over to share their food.

"I worked with some amazing and professional people. I have learned so much from them and that's what I will take away from the World Cup."

Eddie also got the opportunity to meet some legends in the sport, getting up close with Germany's Lothar Matthäus and Wales' Ian Rush. It's been a hell of an experience for the Derry man and he's looking forward to getting back to his local Mary B's to share some of his memorable stories from an unforgettable month in Qatar.

