The Ulster University Magee team which defeat UU Belfast at Duncreggan Road.

University Ulster Magee (UUM) captain Lee Doran says the Derry college can’t wait to take on Crowley Cup champions, Limerick, after securing their place in the quarter-finals thanks a fantastic five-goal demolition of their Belfast counterparts at Duncreggan Road last week.

Goals from Shea Healy (2), Adam Purce, Joe Curran, and Charlie Taylor mean Marty McCann’s team will now travel to the Ulster University’s Coleraine campus on Monday next to meet the reigning champions (k.o. 2.30pm) knowing victory would secure a spot in the semi-finals the following day, and Doran says confidence is high.

“The lads are all looking forward to playing again at this year’s competition,” explained the Magee captain, “It’s a great opportunity and a great test for us to come up against other strong university teams from throughout the country and we are keen to go all the way and bring back some silverware back to Magee again.

“The team has progressed magnificently well since starting up again after COVID. “We’ve been working hard under Martin McCann and we’re definitely up for the challenge.”

Played in cold and cloudy conditions at Duncreggan, Magee started on the front foot, playing some smooth football and dictating much of the early play. Indeed the locals had the game’s first opportunity on 12 mins when Curran slipped his captain through on goal but Doran saw his shot skim the top of crossbar.

Minutes later Bobby Deane was weaving his way through the University Ulster Belfast defence before unleashing an effort from the edge of the box which was turned around the post by the Belfast keeper.

The visitors’ first opportunity came on 29 minutes from a free kick from outside the Magee box. James Carlin saw his shot curl over the wall but just wide of the target. Belfast did test Magee keeper, Flynn Doherty, on a range of occasions but the home No. 1 dealt with the danger comfortably.

Magee’s lively attack was causing Belfast bother with Adam Purce a real menace down the left and it was he who picked out Doran with a brilliant cross but again the striker placed his effort inches over the bar.

Belfast were holding on, largely thanks to some brilliant clearances by Kieran McCallion and skipper Carlin, and as the half neared to its conclusion it looked like Magee would be frustrated by their failure to capitalise on numerous chances. That was until, seconds before the break, whistle the deadlock was finally broken is brilliant fashion thanks to a superb strike from Shea Healy who latched onto the long ball and found the bottom right corner with a fierce shot from 20 yards.

Magee were now in control and came out of the traps for the second half intent on putting the game to bed quickly; and quickly they did.

On 52 minutes that man Healy went on a fantastic run down the right channel and picked out Purce whose header looped over the keeper into the top left corner to double the home lead.

And just four minutes later Healy had his second goal of the game. This time Nathan Leckey was the architect, picking the ball up in the middle of the park and skipping past the Belfast full back before unselfishly squaring for Healy to tap home for 3-0.

Magee made it four just on the hour mark when Joe Curran played a quick one-two with Jack Crummie which took him past the Belfast defender and allowed him to slot his effort into the bottom left corner.

Despite the game being over as a contest, Belfast refused go down without a fight and on 67 minutes, midfielder PJ McAlesse saw his headed effort from a corner hit the Magee cross bar. Indeed they continued to push forward but found the Magee back line in miserly mood.

The final goal of the game came on 75 minutes when Magee substitute Elvio Gusmao found Charlie Taylor with a lovely pass and he fired home to make it 5-0 a cap a superb display by the locals.

Depending on the result of Monday’s meeting with University of Limerick, Magee will then play in either the Crowley Cup semi final or the Duggan Cup semi final on Tuesday, March 11th.