Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal.

The Brandywell club is expected to hold a minute's silence ahead of Sunday's FAI Cup semi-final against Treaty United in memory of those who perished in the horrific incident at a petrol station which rocked the quiet North West Donegal community.

The Candy Stripes are preparing for their biggest match in eight years this weekend but Higgins insists football and sport 'pale into insignificance' in the wake of such a 'horrendous' tragedy.

"There's a lot of excitement around the club at present and we're second in the league and in a cup semi-final and it's easy to get carried away and excited.

"But there's more important things in life and it's important we don't forget the tragedy which happened just down the road in Creeslough," said the Derry manager.

"The people affected by the tragedy are in our thoughts and prayers, the families and friends of all those who died and the people of Creeslough.

"It's had a huge effect on everyone in Ireland and further afield when you look at the minute's silence at Celtic Park the other night you could hear a pin drop and that just shows how many people this tragedy has touched. Football and sport pale into insignificance when something like this happens.

"Everyone at Derry City is deeply saddened by the tragedy and it's important everyone rallies around the people of Creeslough. It's horrendous for everyone involved"

