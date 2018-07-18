Football rumour mill: Liverpool agree £66.8m fee for Alisson | Chelsea considering signing Leicester's City's Schmeichel | Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois to join Real Madrid for around £31m

Liverpool have agreed a fee of around £66.8m for Roma goalkeeper Alisson.

It's now expected the Reds will hold talks with the Brazil star. (BBC)

Liverpool have lodged a bid for Alisson

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to join Real Madrid this summer for a fee of around £31m. (Marca)

If they sell Thibaut Courtois, Chelsea are considering signing Leicester's City's Kasper Schmeichel. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid have put Eden Hazard at the top of their transfer list to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. (Daily Star)

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill is considering quitting Stamford Bridge as the club close in on a £44.2m deal for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani. (Evening Standard)

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will rejoin Juventus, who he played for between 1996 and 2001, as an advisor. (Libertad Digital)

Everton are close to signing Bordeaux winger Malcolm in a £30m deal. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle United's boss Rafael Benitez is not happy after being told he has to sell before he can buy. (Daily Mirror)

Mario Balotelli arrived for pre-season training at Nice after talks with Marseille broke down. (Football Italia)

West Brom have rejected a loan offer from Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon, who has a £16.5m release clause. (Express and Star)