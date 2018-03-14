Football rumour mill: | Southampton to appoint Mark Hughes as new manager today | Man City unlikely to move for Shakhtar Donetsk's midfielder Fred | Everton will attempt to sign Jack Wilshere on free transfer

Manchester City are unlikely to make a move for Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian midfielder Fred - but he remains a target for Manchester United. (The Times)

Southampton are expected to appoint Mark Hughes as their new manager today. The former Manchester City and Stoke City boss has been offered a contract until the end of the season. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton will attempt to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on a free transfer in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Sam Allardyce will make an offer for Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones, if he is still the Everton manager next season. (The Times)

Liverpool are considering making a bid for RB Leipzig's 22-year-old German forward Timo Werner. (Independent)

Neymar still "has a future" at Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian superstar's father has said, amid reports of a possible return to former club Barcelona. (ESPN)

Per Mertesacker has revealed he will quit Arsenal at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

West Brom could save themselves £1m by holding on to manager Alan Pardew until the summer (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano admits there is no chance the club will sign Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. (The Sun)

Steve Walsh will urge Everton to make a move for Leicester striker Jamie Vardy this summer - if he stays on as director of football. (Liverpool Echo)

Harry Kane will sidelined until May after scans showed the Tottenham and England striker has damaged ankle ligaments more than previously suspected. (Various)