Former Arsenal starlet Jordan McEneff buzzing with Derry City move

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old, who has signed a short term deal until the end of the season with Derry, played the first half of this campaign with Shelbourne on-loan from Arsenal, however he was released by the Gunners in the summer and after weighing up a few offers he chose to sign for his home town club.

McEneff, who watched last night's 1-1 draw at Head in the Game Park, was put through his paces prior to kick-off by Derry's Strength & Conditioning Coach Kevin McCreadie.

The former Republic of Ireland U17 international, admits he can't wait to get started but knows he will have to be patient if he hopes to force his way into Ruaidhrí Higgins squad.

Jordan McEneff trained at Head in the Game Park before last night's draw.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m buzzing to sign and with it being my hometown team makes it even more special,” insisted McEneff.

“I can’t wait to get out and play in front of the fans and with these lads.

“I want to thank Ruaidhrí for making it happen and I’m really looking forward to working under him again and proving myself to the staff and fans.”

Higgins said he felt the move suited both parties very well, so adding McEneff to his panel of players made perfect sense.

“Jordan has had a tough few years and needs a platform to get his career back on track,” insisted the Derry boss.

“His ability is second to none and being from Derry makes it an exciting option for both parties.